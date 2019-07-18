As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted by $521,510 Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $478,530

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 385,144 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 10.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: LinkedIn Bet Is Paying Off Better Than Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Lc has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.35% or 8,051 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Lc has 1.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 291,176 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 409,967 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 42,374 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 8,231 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 263,230 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has 98,576 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 397,198 shares. Chemung Canal Communication stated it has 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 190,768 shares. Evermay Wealth Llc reported 16,934 shares. Churchill Management Corporation invested in 0.25% or 78,215 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Ltd Liability owns 258,031 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Go Higher – Nasdaq” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares to 81,127 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,587 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. 7,500 shares were sold by Klarich Lee, worth $1.68 million on Tuesday, February 12. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 114,660 shares. Hartline Invest has invested 0.38% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ipg Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,535 shares. 298,633 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,468 shares. Koshinski Asset invested in 0% or 852 shares. Regal Inv Limited Com owns 1,023 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oppenheimer & Inc reported 12,458 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argent Tru has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California-based Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).