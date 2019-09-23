As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Gradient Investments Cut Its Holding by $545,514; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Raised Its Holding

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 2,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28,000, down from 2,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $210.04. About 248,267 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 5,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 38,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30 million, up from 32,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 549,428 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 11,951 shares to 34,876 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com owns 9,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.07% or 94,464 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 340 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust invested in 0.41% or 15,008 shares. 700 were accumulated by Kistler. Yorktown Management And Research accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Js Limited Liability Com accumulated 33,000 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartline Invest Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Llc reported 6,075 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 22,111 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 6,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 17,543 shares to 114,553 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,391 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).