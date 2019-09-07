As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holding by $2.34 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 21,467 shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 4,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 6,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.80% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 12,563 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). State Street holds 0% or 104,899 shares in its portfolio. Mendon Advsr Corp, New York-based fund reported 287,242 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 44,712 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 447 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 40,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 13,163 shares. 13,033 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 32,824 shares. Banc Funds Company Lc reported 562,754 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0% or 528,223 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 71,032 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Group invested in 15,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru invested in 81,877 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares to 263,118 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

