As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Trimmed by $373,648 Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $480,114 as Market Value Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 24,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $229.08. About 259,306 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 8,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 11,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 5.06M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,987 shares. Smithfield has 432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Corp has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 10,526 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 34,000 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 17,085 shares. Moreover, Allen Invest Management Ltd has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Synovus has 16,930 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 37,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww accumulated 10,758 shares. Rbf Limited accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 25,076 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 997 shares. B And T Dba Alpha has invested 0.68% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “CrowdStrike IPO: 5 things to know about the cybersecurity unicorn – MarketWatch” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of stock.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 212.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.43% or 7,502 shares in its portfolio. Spc invested in 0.56% or 48,010 shares. 33,997 are owned by Hamel Associates. Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research Management Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 379,267 are owned by Matrix Asset Advisors Ny. Field & Main Bank holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,775 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company holds 91,542 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability stated it has 389,326 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Korea Investment invested in 1.09% or 4.49 million shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Management has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seizert Prtn Limited Com accumulated 879,363 shares. Grimes And owns 316,531 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Ssi Invest Management reported 11,984 shares. 6.17M are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares to 34,762 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 45,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,354 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Cisco to Buy Acacia, Microsoft & ServiceNow Partnernership – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.