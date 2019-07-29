As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Raised by $6.59 Million Its Position; As Target (TGT) Market Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Stake by $852,560

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 10,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,262 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 9,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 1.65M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 27,239 shares as the company's stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 30,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $223.22. About 475,108 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. The insider Klarich Lee sold $1.68M. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.13M shares. Oppenheimer And Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 913 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp Incorporated owns 325,652 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 370 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.08% or 371,684 shares in its portfolio. Beck Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 872 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks owns 141,425 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 15,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt Prtn Lp holds 2,608 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 386,752 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 125,931 shares to 118,003 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 28,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,127 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 125,931 shares to 118,003 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 28,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,127 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Target Opening More Stores on (or Near) College Campuses – Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Target Reveals First Look at Huge Summer Savings for Target Deal Days – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.