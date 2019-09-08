As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Lifted by $6.59 Million Its Stake; De Burlo Group Cut Align Technology (ALGN) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 88.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 27,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 30,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 16,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.14 million for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 56,750 shares to 74,950 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 63,219 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $53.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.