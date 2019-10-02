As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut by $10.02 Million Its Holding; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $2.21 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 91.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 2,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 28,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 2.48M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 49,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 4,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 54,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 1.09 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Ltd Com owns 5,791 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 112,106 were reported by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 45,896 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 305,933 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Burke Herbert State Bank Tru Commerce holds 2,582 shares. Cordasco Net invested in 23,310 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.27% stake. Moreover, Washington Tru Co has 0.1% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 10,676 shares. 44,384 were accumulated by Hrt Financial. Moreover, Qs Limited Company has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commerce Bank reported 50,686 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84 million for 17.73 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,343 shares to 16,748 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 10,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 90,840 shares to 318,295 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 85,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).