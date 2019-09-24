As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Upped by $2.37 Million Its Position; As Popular (BPOP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Clover Partners LP Upped Its Position

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, up from 46,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $209.71. About 705,824 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 468,235 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,098 shares to 24,505 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,964 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 192,323 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Company Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 563,486 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited. Redwood Invests Ltd Co holds 9,525 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 432 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 84,306 shares. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 44,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 10 shares. Middleton And Com Inc Ma invested in 8,225 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.71% or 18,740 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 238,942 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,016 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12M shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 95,636 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 110,005 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 5,552 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 5,806 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 293,383 shares. Maltese Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 30,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Raging Cap Limited Liability Com has 4.85% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 529,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 51,605 shares in its portfolio. 70,900 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,159 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 0.03% or 806,036 shares.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.