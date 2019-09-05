As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.11 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Holding in General Electric (GE) Has Boosted by $572,679

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.18% or $10.38 during the last trading session, reaching $210.88. About 5.43 million shares traded or 340.92% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 66.38 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,579 shares to 102,423 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 90,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,770 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has 611,323 shares. Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 9,493 are held by Seatown Pte Ltd. American Century Companies has 1.14M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 34,748 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Field And Main Retail Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,820 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 84,976 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 306,819 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.77M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 37 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Old National Savings Bank In reported 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Atria Investments Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 20,334 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Glenmede Tru Na owns 999,082 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 21.11M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.04% or 31,600 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability, New Hampshire-based fund reported 19,974 shares. Tcw Group has 5.53 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Albion Fin Ut accumulated 1.11 million shares. Chemung Canal Co, a New York-based fund reported 12,861 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 210,941 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Gp Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cohen Mgmt invested in 49,055 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “GEâ€™s Progress Doesnâ€™t Mean General Electric Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.