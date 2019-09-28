As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Upped by $1.80 Million Its Stake; Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Timber Creek Capital Management Boosted by $402,250 Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST DOESN’T SEE BOOKING SOFTNESS AFTER ACCIDENT LASTING; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Authorized a New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83,006 shares to 245,920 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,787 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

