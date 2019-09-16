As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; American International Group Cut Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) as Valuation Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 19,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 283,603 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.74 million, down from 302,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 281,259 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 44,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 771,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.26 million, down from 816,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 813,210 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) by 415,600 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $121.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 159,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporat (NYSE:SXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.88% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prelude Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,229 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,019 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1.96M shares. Clal Insur Entertainment Ltd has 1.62% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 345,938 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Com owns 308 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Management Mi invested in 37,743 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company owns 9,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Valicenti Advisory has invested 2.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Yorktown Management & Research Company holds 1,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc accumulated 6,065 shares. New York-based Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 0.71% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ww Asset reported 3,067 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 15,292 shares to 47,202 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.00 million for 68.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2.02 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 202,475 shares. 48,727 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 7,474 shares. 80,244 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 370,445 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 8,742 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 119,420 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 1.21M shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com reported 6,045 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 8,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 13.03M shares. Rice Hall James And Llc invested in 0.9% or 790,070 shares. Whittier Com invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).