As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Harber Asset Management Cut Holding; As American Software (AMSWA) Stock Rose, Ashford Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc analyzed 27,908 shares as the company's stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 46,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 73,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $216.3. About 540,175 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc analyzed 101,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $427.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 46,526 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 68.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Logility Honored with Four Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2019 Provider Pros to Know Winners – Business Wire" on July 16, 2019

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 17,830 shares to 24,750 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc has invested 0.06% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 43,830 shares. Stifel holds 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 124,559 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 18,083 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9,060 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,156 shares or 0% of the stock. 64,600 were reported by Ashford Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 86,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 44,082 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.27% or 835,936 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 1,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oak Ltd Oh invested in 0.08% or 5,100 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 103,201 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 6,488 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Service Net owns 3,870 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Com accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Freestone Limited Liability owns 5,380 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 864 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 1,500 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 200.28 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares to 74,235 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019