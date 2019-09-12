As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Holding by $437,465; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Maintained by Fifth Third Bancorp

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 1.35M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 22,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.64 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 9.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 8 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.46% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited accumulated 0% or 2,090 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 609 shares. The Massachusetts-based Harvard Mgmt has invested 2.72% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 7,250 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 78 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has 15,008 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Com stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 68,064 shares. First Personal Ser invested in 123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 6,215 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,855 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares to 115,291 shares, valued at $19.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Inc.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo confident on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $16.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,950 shares to 429,235 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA).