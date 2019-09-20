As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position by $437,465; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Stock Price Rose While Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding by $28.15 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 270,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 519,772 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.26M, down from 790,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $109.94. About 574,143 shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 689,530 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 4,072 shares to 10,717 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 620,651 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 250 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 26,904 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma owns 8,225 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Redwood Invests has invested 0.14% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hm Payson & Company accumulated 0.04% or 5,510 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,090 shares. 9,126 are owned by Westpac Bk Corporation. Boston Advisors Ltd Company owns 1,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Diker Limited Liability accumulated 34,700 shares. Field Main Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wesbanco Bank Inc invested in 0.13% or 12,982 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 3,420 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mkp Cap Limited Liability reported 120,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 65,614 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 47,195 shares. Korea Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 43,900 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 16,162 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Raymond James Na reported 7,649 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 18,127 are owned by Stephens Ar. Bb&T Securities invested in 5,493 shares. Eii Capital Management has 15,116 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 266,462 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.14% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.