As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Crosslink Capital Lowered Holding; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Lowered Position

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15 million, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $216.34. About 504,484 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 20,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.02M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.99% or 4.48 million shares. The Texas-based American National Co Tx has invested 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Llc has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tremblant Gru owns 325,652 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 12,485 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc owns 25,971 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 5,731 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,289 shares. Cambridge Trust Communication has invested 1.36% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 91,436 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has 48,118 shares. 10,593 were accumulated by Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Winfield Associates Inc reported 2,285 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 6,453 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.03 million for 200.31 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $463.70M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 760,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,734 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Cambridge Incorporated holds 29,994 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company invested in 170,922 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 185,531 are owned by United Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 47,422 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.22% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 22,645 shares. Cantillon Capital Limited Com reported 5.81% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Montag A And Assocs Inc reported 0.05% stake. 171,505 are owned by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 15,225 shares. Weitz Invest Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,017 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.65% or 8,500 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8,772 shares to 30,686 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).