As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Intuit Com (INTU) Share Price Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.19 Million

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 12,407 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $289.79. About 461,075 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $216. About 1.79M shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intuit Inc (INTU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on July 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 63,352 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 962 shares. Moreover, Mirador Prtn LP has 0.28% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,972 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 603,604 shares. 529 are held by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Jennison Limited Liability reported 3,603 shares. Scott Selber holds 1.77% or 12,910 shares. Fairfield Bush & invested in 1,498 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 35,545 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 0.06% or 30,725 shares. 56,816 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Company. The California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 3,784 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 2,992 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.07% or 981,260 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 55,651 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 54,343 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Thornburg Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 743 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.07% or 52,443 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,495 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Co accumulated 308 shares or 0% of the stock. The Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Qs Investors Llc holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,290 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.38 million shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,078 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited reported 1,370 shares stake.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,000 shares to 3,235 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN).