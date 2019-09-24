As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Boosted Stake; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $354,816

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $209.71. About 705,824 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 4,852 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752,000, down from 7,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.81. About 420,722 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 16,444 shares to 40,867 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 1.1% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc owns 2,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Mathes holds 18,405 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc invested 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Enterprise Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 252 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 38,365 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 1.80M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Trust Comm Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 52,979 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 2,565 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 1.81% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 12,336 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 273,593 shares.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.03M for 30.97 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 13,026 shares to 37,516 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,446 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).