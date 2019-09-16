As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Stake by $2.26 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Lifted Its Position by $4.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 32,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.13M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 62,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17M, down from 75,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.20M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4.57M shares or 0% of the stock. Ht Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Sarl owns 137,920 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,020 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 88,282 shares. Phocas Fincl reported 0% stake. 293,960 were reported by Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Company. Viking Lp has invested 4.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 605 shares. Ally Fincl owns 40,000 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Mngmt Ltd holds 9.59% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13,432 shares to 142,153 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,837 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 30,800 shares to 64,000 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).