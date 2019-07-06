As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $639,364; Archon Partners Boosted Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.08 Million; Share Price Rose

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks Prepares For A Long-Term Ramp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Palo Alto Networks Is Gobbling Up Smaller Cybersecurity Companies – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Inc. Stock Fell 18.7% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2018.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.39M for 193.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 44,000 shares to 152,205 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Co holds 0.07% or 10,287 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Windward Cap Company Ca has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,311 shares. Andra Ap has 14,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 5,925 shares. 225,749 are held by Raymond James And Associates. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 588 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,370 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Company holds 2.56% or 46,213 shares. Moreover, Middleton And Inc Ma has 0.32% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,230 shares. White Elm Cap Lc reported 4.82% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $27.40 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, worth $7.80 million. Shares for $1.68 million were sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. $1.87 million worth of stock was sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,024 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 79,055 shares. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 1.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 149,320 shares. Marsico Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Ltd Liability holds 2,800 shares. Scott & Selber Inc invested in 10,344 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Cahill Fincl invested in 0.09% or 845 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 0.26% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 246,717 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 10,273 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 15,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 5,245 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Axa holds 280,533 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million. $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Scrubbers – Main features of our policy. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,490 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.