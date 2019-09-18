As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.72 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 1,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379,000, down from 3,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $210.19. About 1.24M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 97,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 805,964 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, down from 903,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.96M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Dow Futures Roar Higher on Trade Talks, ADP Data – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 100,018 shares to 117,706 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 52,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Citigroup Inc holds 133,669 shares. Champlain Investment Prns Ltd Company invested in 1.32% or 771,800 shares. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 628,522 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 0.98% or 7,250 shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Management Inc has 1.57% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,000 shares. Rothschild Investment Il, Illinois-based fund reported 29,305 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank reported 15,008 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 36,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc invested in 0.04% or 397 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 32,007 shares. Old Natl Bank In has 1,500 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 6,065 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Violich Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,122 shares. Community Comml Bank Na invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 33,783 shares to 145,005 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 42,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3.09% or 783,045 shares. 8,905 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hm Payson & invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Burt Wealth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 7,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,620 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 74,494 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.73% or 1.29 million shares. First Republic reported 0.23% stake. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 8.12M shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 8.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 161,515 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.