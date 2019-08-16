As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Avalon Global Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.60 Million; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $12.06 Million

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 650,868 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co owns 80,618 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America reported 264,295 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has 83,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 6,423 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 3,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 825 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Rhumbline Advisers holds 456,312 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 83,238 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. D E Shaw Communication has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.13M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kings Point Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cwm Limited Com invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.41% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 14,617 shares. 72,900 are owned by Gabelli Funds. Valicenti Advisory Serv Inc reported 21,607 shares stake. Connors Investor Serv accumulated 63,067 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De holds 0.94% or 50,746 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 611,323 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 1,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 2,617 shares. 3,060 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Blackrock Inc has 5.45 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.