As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $6.75 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $7.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 27,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 46,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 73,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 28,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811.11M, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares to 207,111 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 205.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 75,119 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monetta Ser Inc invested in 3,000 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 5,925 shares in its portfolio. 2,090 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa. Reynders Mcveigh Cap reported 0.09% stake. Ubs Oconnor Llc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 609 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.01% or 1,055 shares. Ent Financial Corp accumulated 0.03% or 562 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust holds 7,134 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 2,222 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Ltd Company owns 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,275 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 7.08M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,934 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa owns 1,139 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp reported 28,700 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 121,900 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 3.51M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 217,629 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 113,459 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.97M shares stake. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 8,260 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Com invested in 0.88% or 5,400 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru reported 1,030 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,852 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $477.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).