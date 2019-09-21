As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Value Declined, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Par Capital Management Has Increased Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $205.53 Million; Stock Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 9.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, up from 7.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.18. About 1.44 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everquote Inc by 121,300 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 555,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.06M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,632 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 238,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.