As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, White Elm Capital Upped Its Position by $1.67 Million; Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) as Shares Rose

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 8,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 83,638 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, up from 75,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.59M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 52.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 77,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 68,829 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 146,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 1.57 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47 shares. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 122,663 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 32,972 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Consulate reported 2,947 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 44,702 shares. Of Vermont reported 2,309 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Limited Company holds 1,307 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.96 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Republic Inc holds 58,039 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davenport & Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 26,499 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 66,150 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 10.21 million shares. Coho owns 1.95 million shares.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I by 32,523 shares to 764,210 shares, valued at $15.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 18,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.54M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 72,033 shares. Champlain Invest Limited Liability Company reported 771,800 shares. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 149,523 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 10 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested in 27,399 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 174,929 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,337 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 9,895 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 21 shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manufacturers Life The holds 2,518 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Calamos Llc reported 99,921 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,429 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).