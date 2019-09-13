As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Its Holding by $3.25 Million; As Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Green Valley Investors Has Raised Position

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.59 million shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 148,124 shares to 887,659 shares, valued at $104.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 73,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,115 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,689 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,703 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Indiana-based fund reported 175,255 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.16% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 16.83 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Company Pa reported 5,841 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.31% or 1,600 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc reported 1,504 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La has 1.49% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 8,774 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 337,324 shares. 2,206 are owned by Argent Trust Co. Cincinnati Insurance stated it has 2.67% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 928 shares. Cypress Group Inc stated it has 0.57% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 19,671 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22,200 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Firsthand Capital Inc holds 1.57% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 20,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 94,464 shares. 402 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsr. Geode Capital Ltd Llc reported 888,668 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 9,605 shares. Navellier Assocs Incorporated reported 3,509 shares. Hills Bancshares reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 22,288 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Republic Investment Management stated it has 109,229 shares. Banbury Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 6.49% or 96,400 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.