As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Cut Stake; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Oz Management LP Has Lifted Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $210.15. About 192,795 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 16,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 611,711 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.34 million, up from 595,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $550.94. About 227,031 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc reported 33 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 29,442 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 255,365 are owned by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cwm Lc reported 603 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx reported 9,605 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,931 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 281,585 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership owns 186,934 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 735,571 were reported by D E Shaw &. Rhumbline Advisers holds 91,609 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares to 133,303 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.76% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Parkside Bancshares Tru has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 3,475 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 11,164 shares in its portfolio. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,800 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Yorktown Mngmt & Research Incorporated holds 800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1.26 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 1,043 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 565,663 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 167,552 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $190.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc (Put).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.