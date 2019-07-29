As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,903 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $176.65. About 905,811 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 365,858 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $1.68M were sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,060 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CrowdStrike Has A Successful IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,442 shares to 11,684 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $14.57 million activity. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.