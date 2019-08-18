As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Control4 (CTRL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Raised Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 286.17% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The hedge fund held 155,700 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 127,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77 million market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 27/03/2018 – Control4 Recognizes New Pinnacle Status Dealers; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.33

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 18,007 shares. American Interest Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 313,240 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 150,910 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 11,234 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 4.13M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Alps Advisors holds 0% or 23,620 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). 19,070 are owned by Penbrook Management Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 150,456 shares. Mason Street Lc owns 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 8,517 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 6,937 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) or 13,812 shares.

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UEIC or CTRL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Control4 Corp (CTRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 5,900 shares to 33,225 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Joint Corp by 47,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,650 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Palo Alto Networks Should Be on Your New Year’s Shopping List – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: An Alpha Bet That’s In Gear – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are the Analysts Right About Palo Alto Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 89,128 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 3,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,389 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,615 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 857,606 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,500 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Essex Inv Lc reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1.55M are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Us State Bank De owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 107,086 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 54,438 shares. 34,669 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation. Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 9,542 shares. Hightower Limited Liability invested in 40,164 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 5,312 shares to 49,217 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,030 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX).