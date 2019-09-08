As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Tsp Capital Management Group Maintains Holding in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL)

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) (SBGL) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.44% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 4.99 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – THE OTHER TWO EMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL AND ARE IN A STABLE CONDITION; 15/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE IN PROCESS OF APPOINTING NEW AUDITOR; 15/05/2018 – Sibanye’s Lonmin takeover faces British antitrust scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – LONMIN SAYS SIBANYE TRANSACTION `IS PROGRESSING ON SCEDULE’; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE’S PROPOSED PURCHASE OF LONMIN IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED; 06/03/2018 REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Sibanye Gold Ltd; 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – RECENT SPATE OF SERIOUS SAFETY INCIDENTS, SINCE FEBRUARY 2018 IS OF SIGNIFICANT CONCERN TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER’S BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – BlueCrest Capital Management Takes Short Positions in Lonmin, Sibanye Gold

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.61 million shares traded or 94.30% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

More notable recent Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sibanye-Stillwater: A Rally In PGM Prices Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PEDEVCO and Ferroglobe among Energy/Materials gainers; Unit Corporation and Americas Silver among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Sibanye-Stillwater Jumped on Tuesday – Motley Fool” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sibanye-Stillwater -8% after raising $120M from share sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.22% or 3,168 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 109 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 306,680 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited reported 3,495 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 1,639 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,615 shares. Plante Moran Ltd owns 434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,519 shares. Highland Management Lp invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 2.73 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 609 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 09/05: (SIG) (PANW) Higher; (MNK) (HOME) (WORK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.