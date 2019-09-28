As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.25 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 30,991 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 47,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 20,045 shares to 109,278 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management accumulated 0.48% or 12,503 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 17,348 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 36,240 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.05% or 9,895 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House invested 0.37% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aurora Invest Counsel owns 8,822 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N Company invested in 1,170 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,376 shares. 600 are owned by Optimum Investment Advisors. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 27,551 shares stake. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 6,331 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 12 shares. Sands Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.82% or 1.36 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,577 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.31% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 50,166 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 333,617 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.15% or 881,954 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co has 1.49% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 58,064 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corp owns 26,929 shares. State Street has 0.28% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 49.76M shares. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 32,712 shares. 3,456 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21.52M shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co owns 910,409 shares. 13,433 were reported by Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 221,892 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 79,297 shares. Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 15,783 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 801 shares to 4,410 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).