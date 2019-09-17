As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Hartline Investment Upped Holding by $2.34 Million; Edmp Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $311,796

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 191.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 6,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $209.93. About 616,499 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft Assocs owns 71,460 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pitcairn Company owns 78,170 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 1.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Piershale reported 5,965 shares stake. Addison, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,969 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fjarde Ap reported 1.32 million shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.72% or 25,417 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co holds 0.55% or 413,456 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 157,440 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs accumulated 67,643 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 8,403 are held by Madrona Ser. Blume Mngmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,263 shares. Rnc Management Limited Company, California-based fund reported 667,680 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has 36,240 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated owns 278 shares. Davenport And Llc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.61 million shares. Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.46 million shares. 1,370 are held by Sigma Planning. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 0.98% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Js Cap Management Ltd Com holds 33,000 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.42% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,500 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2,305 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 5,402 shares to 13,434 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,045 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).