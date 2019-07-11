As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Holding; James Investment Research Has Cut Stake in Gray Television (GTN) by $796,908

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 37,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,235 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 138,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 7.88% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 70,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 625,259 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 1.97 million are owned by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 16,770 are held by Dupont Cap Corporation. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 45,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 2.53% or 1.01M shares. Hikari Limited invested in 21,890 shares. Teton Advisors, New York-based fund reported 249,500 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 950,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us State Bank De holds 30,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Envestnet Asset has 30,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group invested in 0% or 3,929 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 436,445 shares.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gray Renews All ABC Affiliation Agreements NYSE:GTN – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Feds: Atlanta’s Gray Television must sell stations to get U.S. OK for $3.6B deal – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Ryman Hospitality dives back into TV, this time with its own channel – Nashville Business Journal” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fargo General Manager Jim Wareham Passes Away – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Gray Television well placed for US election ad deluge: Barron’s – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 90,325 shares to 96,104 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.26 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR) by 1.78 million shares to 5.61 million shares, valued at $161.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Msci Japn (DBJP) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $18.74 million activity. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, February 12. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D had sold 40,000 shares worth $8.65M. Shares for $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1.