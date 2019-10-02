As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Share Price Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased Position by $417,165; Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Position in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) as Shares Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 299,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94 million, down from 305,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 1.12M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 1.09M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc invested in 432 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Banbury Prns invested 6.49% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barclays Public Ltd holds 325,730 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 253 shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 275 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,179 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated has 377,246 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.87% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 500,849 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 8,400 shares. Macquarie Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American And Mngmt Company has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 175 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,125 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,957 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $18.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo International (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,694 are owned by Nordea Invest Management Ab. 835,700 were reported by Ci Investments Incorporated. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 73,223 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 0.86% stake. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 114 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 86,745 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 889,643 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 151,515 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 836,214 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 224,885 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 21.97M shares. Corbyn Inv Management Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 299,388 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.76 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.