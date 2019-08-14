As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Market Value Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Has Lifted Position by $363,968; Camarda Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 1446.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 1,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, up from 104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 670,654 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 10.36M shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company holds 0.59% or 2.73M shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 42,954 shares. Atria Ltd holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,261 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware has invested 1.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cambridge Research holds 7,984 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 30,847 are held by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 131,115 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated reported 0.76% stake. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 3,215 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Tremblant Capital Grp Inc accumulated 325,652 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 3,515 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blair William And Il has invested 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 857,606 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 32,274 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 999,285 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 13,844 shares to 133,933 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 54,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,740 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares to 410 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advisors accumulated 1.51 million shares. Harris Associates Lp stated it has 12.33 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Communications has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Marathon Trading Management accumulated 39,143 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.27% stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.87% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Trust Na holds 0.18% or 16,220 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,543 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 8,450 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 647 are held by Shelton Management. Thompson Management has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hills State Bank & Tru Co accumulated 42,972 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Twin Cap reported 182,465 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 336,433 shares in its portfolio.