As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Position; Real Estate Management Services Has Trimmed Position in Hcp (HCP) by $933,100 as Shares Rose

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 30,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 269,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61 million, down from 299,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 984,448 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 5,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 663,653 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo International (NASDAQ:WB) by 7,495 shares to 93,058 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

