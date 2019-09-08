As Palo Alto Networks (Call) (PANW) Stock Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Lifted by $556,600 Its Position; Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Freeport (FCX) Holding by $878,928

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) (PANW) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 12,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 10,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 73,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 74,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, down from 147,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CMBS) by 51,720 shares to 73,200 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jefferies Lc has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 14,366 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Company has 3.28 million shares. Jersey-based Contrarius Invest Mngmt has invested 5.6% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd has 0.11% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 65,961 shares. Violich Cap Management invested in 45,000 shares. Peoples Services Corporation accumulated 268 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated stated it has 19,009 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 42,403 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $97.94 million for 33.64 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 1.02M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 361,400 are held by Swiss Bank & Trust. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc holds 461,646 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 105,402 are owned by Dimensional Fund L P. Beck Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3,215 shares. Cibc owns 10,758 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 1,615 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 262,158 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 238 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services holds 2,710 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.02% or 180 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited reported 1,878 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Archon Prns Ltd Co reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).