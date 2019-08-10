As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.92 Million; Starwood Ppty Tr Com (STWD) Share Price Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $1.96 Million

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (STWD) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 88,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 125,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 214,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.25M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 51,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 8,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 60,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 646,345 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 0.03% or 4,015 shares. Stephens Ar holds 8,655 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 24,800 shares. 75,857 are held by M&T Bancorporation. Meritage Port owns 0.31% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 81,487 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 106,527 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 52,512 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 21,618 shares. Blair William & Il owns 7,022 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 2.17 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 557 shares. American International Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 263,863 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 7,871 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 16,226 shares to 22,554 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Cos Plc (NYSE:RDC).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.84M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 44,361 shares to 53,701 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Coml Real Estate Fin Inc Com (NYSE:ARI) by 28,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Consumer Discretionary Index Etf (FDIS).