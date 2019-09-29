As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Cut by $610,660 Its Position; Puzo Michael J Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $501,200; Share Price Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 42,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 58,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 544,750 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 2,935 shares to 54,770 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 2,335 shares to 58,534 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.81M for 9.53 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

