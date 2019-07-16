As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Cut by $1.03 Million Its Position; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Boosted Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 27,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.66M, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.31M shares traded or 63.58% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $180.42. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Aurora Cannabis, Electronic Arts, Yeti And More – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp: A Steady Fed Funds Rate Is A Recipe For Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PacWest Bancorp (PACW) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp’s Merger With El Dorado Savings Bank Offers Significant Upside In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 263,863 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brinker reported 27,592 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 74,177 shares. Atwood Palmer has 6,750 shares. Walthausen And Limited Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 199,970 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 13,494 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 42,806 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Management. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 11,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 326,293 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.15% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Element Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 10,467 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 467,894 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America De.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 102,895 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $31.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 6,512 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,270 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 5,611 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 27,172 shares. Btim invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2,722 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Llc has invested 0.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tompkins Financial, New York-based fund reported 3,909 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 312,818 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd owns 1.27% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 72,555 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc invested in 0.05% or 945 shares. Randolph reported 2.43% stake. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 50 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Co holds 3,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:RTN Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover of Raytheon Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares to 8,390 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,590 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. 3,501 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.