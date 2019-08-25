As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Share Price Declined, Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; Bronson Point Management Increases Stake in Visteon Com (VC)

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 69.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 81,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 36,248 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 118,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27M shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Fiercebiotech.com which released: “Single-cell sequencer 10x Genomics files for $100M Nasdaq IPO – FierceBiotech” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Wish Pushes To $11.2B Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 was bought by MANZO ROBERT.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rmb Cap Management Limited holds 0.1% or 58,194 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Prudential Finance holds 16,761 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 46,920 shares in its portfolio. Private Cap stated it has 3.55% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 35,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 59,298 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 83,046 shares. Nomura invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.18% or 43,042 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 12,701 shares.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83M for 8.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Common Retirement Fund reported 231,771 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Palouse Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Utah Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Victory Inc owns 653,422 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 12,723 shares. Great Lakes Limited Co has 194,414 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 72,986 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 52,763 shares. 84,927 were accumulated by Nbw Capital Limited Liability Company. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Limited Partnership holds 133,152 shares. 106,527 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,710 shares. 960,083 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Com.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,225 shares to 29,732 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 54,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.