As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Share Price Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lifted Position by $352,129; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Holding by $2.20 Million

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 9,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 16,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 646,345 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 567,813 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Clorox Company: A High Price For Quality – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox declares $1.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Clorox’s Q2 bottom-line beat – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 67 shares. D E Shaw reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, St Germain D J Comm Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nuwave Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 2,173 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Grp Lc has 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 160,453 shares. Allstate invested in 0.06% or 14,703 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cognios Capital Lc has 26,266 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 10,549 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.21% or 2,727 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 3,557 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 3,300 shares. The Nebraska-based First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 96,485 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 6,653 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.01% or 8,005 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. Channing Cap Management Ltd reported 26,439 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.01% or 418,577 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP has invested 0.26% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 17,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has 97,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 106,527 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp reported 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 263,863 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 469 shares stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,594 shares to 8,319 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,083 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PACW Blood In The Water Signals Sharks To Feed – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “East West Bancorp: A Steady Fed Funds Rate Is A Recipe For Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Western Bank Increases Hourly Minimum Wage to $15 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 26, 2017.