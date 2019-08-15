As Packaging (PKG) Shares Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Boosted by $347,490 Its Position; Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Store Capital (STOR) Stake by $6.46 Million as Share Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 995,266 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 195,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares to 342,069 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,213 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv accumulated 3,499 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 11,276 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0.12% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 412,657 shares. 122,386 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,106 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp holds 1,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 7,100 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 8,518 shares. Sasco Capital Ct holds 0.07% or 7,370 shares.

