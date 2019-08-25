As Packaging Of America (PKG) Stock Value Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Holding by $529,254; United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Lowered Position by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 686,818 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 10.99 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel to idle Indiana tin plant; ArcelorMittal to trim Weirton workforce – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United States Steel Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel Rebound Hopes Are Dying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “US Steel cites ‘market conditions’ for layoffs at idled Ecorse plant – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 9,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,628 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.