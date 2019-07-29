As Packaging Of America (PKG) Stock Price Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Stake by $4.00 Million; As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Market Valuation Rose, Sio Capital Management Has Raised Position by $4.53 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 323,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 766,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 443,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 371,324 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 23/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA SEES SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT THRU 2019; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 40,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 703,683 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.93 million, down from 744,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 836,921 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 592,818 shares to 215,042 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,479 shares, and cut its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Geode Capital Llc invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 241,113 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 14,009 shares. 659,334 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Element Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Ra Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.55% or 2.46 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 287,961 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 746,039 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has 22,263 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 73,900 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 1.35M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 4,962 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 29,067 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.32% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 400 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 231,765 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 15,500 are owned by Macquarie Gp. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 49,630 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 3,385 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Swiss Fincl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 314,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 548,191 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gates Industrial Corp Plc by 164,651 shares to 4.15 million shares, valued at $59.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Class A A (NYSE:GDOT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.42M for 13.28 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.