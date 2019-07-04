As Packaging Amer (PKG) Valuation Declined, Holder Mrj Capital Has Raised Its Holding; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Boosted Holding by $12.00 Million as Shares Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 985,200 shares traded or 13.07% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 77.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 292,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 1.01M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/04/2018 – STEP Energy Services at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY NUCLEAR FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – FirstEnergy to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS’ PROBABILITY OF; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 09/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages; 24/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Comments on Results of PJM Capacity Auction

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is UGI Corp (UGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Utility Stocks Hitting New Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realty Income Corporation (O) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Potomac Edison Customers Can Now Receive $75 to Recycle Old Fridge through 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Toledo Edison Adds New Line and Substation Workers from Power Systems Institute Training Programs – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

