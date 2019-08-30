As Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position; Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose While Gratia Capital Has Raised by $673,049 Its Holding

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 230,641 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 38,686 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 55,800 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 10,013 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 703,683 shares stake. First Republic Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ftb holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp holds 31,934 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 2,045 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 12,899 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Boston Limited Co invested in 14,591 shares. Tradition Management Limited Liability reported 54,866 shares stake. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $178.89M for 13.10 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares to 248,255 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Aug. 17 grand opening for Polo Ranch in Fulshear – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17 – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities to Present at 12th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces sales of luxury homes at Avanlea Ridge in Shoreline – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.