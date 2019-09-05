As Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Value Rose, Mrj Capital Has Upped Holding; As Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Declined, Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Position by $2.86 Million

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.19. About 95,168 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, down from 154,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 232,907 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fjarde Ap reported 25,777 shares stake. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 907,357 shares. American Century has 1.45M shares. Mrj Cap Incorporated holds 1.58% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. New England And stated it has 1.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 323 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 775,984 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 0.35% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.03% or 297,332 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 10,176 shares. Stanley invested in 2,579 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.02% or 71,997 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 32,505 shares.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

More notable recent Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Autohome’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 26% Return On Equity, Is Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43M for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.