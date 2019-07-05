As Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mrj Capital Has Raised Holding; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Increased Its Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $32.82 Million as Stock Price Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 260,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 543,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99 million, up from 283,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 760,558 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.98. About 1.09 million shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Key Points From Packaging Corp. of America’s Third-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Time In Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/16: (ELF) (CRSP) (GH) Higher; (BRS) (WVE) (IP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru has 15,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% or 90,970 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Magnetar Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,064 shares. Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.02% stake. Pggm Invs has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 45,069 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 179 shares. Stanley owns 2,579 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,800 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 186,055 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares to 68,378 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 340 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 66,025 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 4,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 1.39% or 10,538 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Marvin And Palmer Assoc owns 44,220 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 79,323 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 2,580 are owned by Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 5.32M shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,792 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).