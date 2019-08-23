As Packaging Amer (PKG) Shares Rose, Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Trimmed by $11.31 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holding Held by Vantage Investment Partners Llc

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 114,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 18,281 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 132,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.12. About 434,299 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 8,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 447,021 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, up from 438,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,741 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Personal Ser reported 68 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% or 2.18M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 157,279 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Landscape Cap Limited Co holds 0.05% or 5,727 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 2.02M shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,403 shares. Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Trust Advisors owns 11,145 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 279 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 12 shares. North Star Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 38 shares.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.75 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 196,158 shares to 268,218 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,960 shares to 1,954 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 62,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,700 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).