As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Value Rose, Trexquant Investment LP Lowered Its Position by $6.14 Million; Condor Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 295,302 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 62,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 4,406 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.52. About 881,809 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 181,599 shares to 229,643 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,558 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).